Agri-food educational body Agri Aware has launched a new website to enhance agricultural literacy among the non-farming community.

The new website - www.agriaware.ie - aims to provide a user-friendly experience that allows visitors to access information to deliver on its mission of improving agricultural literacy on behalf of its over 50 patrons.

Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran said the programme will bring a clear message and understanding of Irish agriculture and food production to its target audiences.

“Dedicating specific pages to each of our target audiences allows users of the website to access information quickly and efficiently, whether you want to learn more about Irish beef production or register for one of our school programmes for example.

“We look forward to building on this new website and adding to it in the future in order to continue building agricultural literacy among the non-farming community.”

Development

The three main destination pages of the new site include a page dedicated to the general public, school programmes and patrons of Agri Aware.

The website was designed and developed by Dublin-based company Rooftop Twenty Two.

The developer’s founder Cathal O’Reilly said the team is proud to showcase Agri Aware’s work and spread its message.

“Our design and development teams have put a lot of effort into bringing the site to life, creating something that not only looks great, but is also intuitive and easy for users to navigate."