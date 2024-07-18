Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin launching the ‘Safety in every field’ social media campaign that will run throughout Farm Safety Week next week 22 July to 26 July.

Agri Aware is teaming up with farmers to bring tips for staying safe on farms for Farm Safety Week, which takes place next week 22 July until 26 July.

Through its social media channels, Agri Aware’s ‘Safety in every field’ social media campaign will highlight and raise awareness of dangers on farms and how to be safe while on a farm.

Farmers and agri businesses across the sectors will share their farm safety tips on topics including safe livestock handling, tractor and quad safety, working safely with slurry, wearing correct personal protective equipment (PPE) while dealing with chemicals and much more.

Raising awareness about farm safety has never been more important.

In its annual report released in June, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) revealed that farming continues to have the highest number of fatalities of any work-related sector, accounting for 16 out of 43 (37%) workplace accident fatalities in 2023.

Farm accidents result in physical and emotional consequences for farmers and their families, which is what this campaign aims to highlight and raise awareness through by showing best practices while working on a farm.

Awareness

The ‘Safety in every field’ campaign for Farm Safety Week aims to raise awareness not only within the farming community, but also among the general public.

With schools recently finished for the summer holidays, children and adults should understand the potential dangers on farms they may be visiting.

Speaking about the campaign, Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said highlighting the importance of being safe on farms has never been more essential.

"Farms can be hazardous and without sharing knowledge on safe practices, accidents will continue to occur.

"This social media campaign aims to refresh those working on a farm the dangers that are present on farms and how to be safe while working on a farm, be it with machinery or livestock for example.

“Furthermore, it can’t be emphasised enough that farms are not a playground and, as such, this campaign is very much relevant to those visiting farms, especially now during the school holidays, how they and their families can be safe,” he said.

Initiative

In 2024, Agri Aware has been rolling out its farm safety initiative in primary schools across the country.

To date, 23,647 students are enrolled in the programme, with 60 workshops completed so far across 16 counties.

The programme aims to enhance safe farm practices among children to make the countryside and farms a safer place to live and work on.

The public can tune in every day from Monday to Agri Aware’s social media platforms on Instagram, X and TikTok to educate and engage with the advice from farmers during Farm Safety Week.