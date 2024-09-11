The UFU said they have three critical priorities that support farming families and help ensure a sustainable future for our agri-food industry.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has called on the UK government to ring-fence funding for the agriculture sector.

It is part of the UFU’s 2025 budget proposal in response to Chancellor Rachael Reeves’ spending audit directive.

The submission underscores the urgent need for a multi-annual, ring-fenced commitment to agriculture and rural economy funding in the upcoming budget, ensuring that Northern Ireland’s farmers are adequately supported during what it calls 'challenging times'.

Speaking about the proposal, UFU president William Irvine said Northern Ireland’s agricultural sector faces significant pressures from rising production costs and low returns, to the uncertainties of post-Brexit trade and the impact of climate change.

“Farmers need the backing of the UK treasury now more than ever to remain competitive, sustainable and to be capable of meeting the growing demands that is placed on them,” he said.

Priorities

There are 670,000 people living in rural Northern Ireland and the agri-food sector has proven to be a major part of its economy.

The UFU said it has three critical priorities that support farming families to help ensure a sustainable future for the agri-food industry.

These are a dedicated future support and development budget for farming; a clear and constructive relationship between the UK and Europe; and a commitment to ensuring the UK’s food and energy security.

“The time for action is now. We urge the UK treasury to recognise the unique challenges faced by NI farmers and to commit to long-term financial support.

"Doing so will not only ensure the survival of the agricultural sector, but it will also help boost the UK’s food security, rural economy and environmental goals,” said Irvine.

Back British Farming Day

On Wednesday 11 September, Back British Farming Day takes place, which will see farming representatives and political figures coming together to celebrate local agriculture.

“This a great opportunity to shine a light on UK agriculture and bring together MLAs and MPs. During my engagements at this event, I will be reiterating the critical need for a commitment to agriculture and rural economy funding in the upcoming budget.

“Every one of us rely on access to quality food daily and by backing local farming, everyone in the UK will benefit,” Irvine added.