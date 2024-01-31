A man who travelled abroad to undertake farm work in North America is waiting to be reimbursed €1,150 by Agri Global People.

Agri Global People, a company that is yet to reimburse several people money they are owed, said it is committed to paying back what it owes.

Niall Minogue, who runs the company that advertises itself as an international jobs agency, was responding to a question from the Irish Farmers Journal, asking when people would be repaid.

“Agri Global People will be committing to paying [people] back over a phased process, in agreement with each individual client,” he said in a statement.

Minogue declined to answer how many people need to be reimbursed.

He added that the money was owed because of cash-flow problems in the business, which he expects to be rectified in the first quarter of 2024 and he still hopes to run Agri Global People going forward.

“We will operate under a new and improved structure into the future,” he said.

In 2017, Minogue’s solicitor confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that he was convicted of fraud in November 2016 for the activities conducted by a company called Quality Global Personnel and that he was then serving a six-year prison sentence in Cork.

Farm work abroad

A man who travelled abroad to undertake farm work in North America is waiting to be reimbursed €1,150 by Agri Global People.

This is for money he transferred to Agri Global People for a flight, which was to be returned when he arrived in North America.

The man travelled to North America at the end of September 2023.

Agri Global People said the payment to the man was processed in recent days.

The man, who is from a farming background in the west of Ireland, contacted the Irish Farmers Journal following an initial article about Agri Global People printed in the edition of 6 January.

It detailed the experience of an agricultural science student who had yet to be reimbursed €2,000 from the business as part of a sum of money he transferred to Agri Global People as proof of funds to enter Australia.

The student was subsequently repaid by Agri Global People.

Last week, RTÉ’s Liveline heard from a woman called Dawn, who said her son had been €2,565 out-of-pocket, having engaged Agri Global People’s services when going to New Zealand in October 2023.

This was subsequently paid back in three instalments; one in December, one in early January and the last one arrived on 25 January.

Niall Minogue responded on the show stating: “I put my hands up here. Am I right here? No. Am I 100% wrong? Yes,” he said.

Presenter Joe Duffy subsequently said: “Agri Global People under a different name featured on Liveline in 2017, it was the exact same type of business. It was called Quality Global Personnel. The person involved was Niall Minogue.

“We were contacted [then] by a number of people who had given Niall money in similar circumstances, much larger amounts I must add.

“Niall Minogue didn’t come on the programme at that stage, but he was charged with theft and fraud offences.”

Read more

More people left out of pocket by Agri Global People