A farm assistant is needed on a busy dairy farm in Co Offaly. \ Odhran Ducie

Assistant farm manager in Tipperary

An assistant farm manager is wanted for a 250-cow farm in Golden, Co Tipperary.

Duties will include milking, animal husbandry, grassland management, tractor work and general farm maintenance.

The permanent role with Athassal Farm offers a competitive salary.

The position is available from mid-January.

There is also an additional role available on the same farm for a nighttime calver for the 2024 spring calving season.

If these roles sound like they might suit you, more information on how to apply is available here.

Dairy farm assistant required in Offaly

A farm assistant is needed on a busy dairy farm in Co Offaly.

Duties include milking, feeding calves, slurry spreading and other machinery work.

The position is for 39 hours plus per week and offers a competitive salary.

Experience is an advantage, but is not essential.

Applications must be in by 20 January.

More information on the position is available here.

Dairy farm manager needed in Co Tipperary

James M Farrell Farms Ltd is looking for a full-time dairy farm manager in Co Tipperary.

Experience in the areas of herd management, calf rearing and general farm duties is an advantage.

The position is for a minimum of 39 hours per week with a minimum salary of €30,000.

More information on how to apply for the role is available here.

Horse rider sought in Co Cork

A work horse rider is wanted in Co Cork.

Previous experience is needed for this role, which is for one year.

More information on how to apply is available here.