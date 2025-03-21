Jobs available on dairy, pig and mushroom farms this week.

Dairy farm manager

A 200-cow spring-calving farm in Wexford is seeking a farm manager.

The successful candidate will be responsible for organising and carrying out all daily tasks of running the farm: leading staff, managing grass, organising work, stock levels and ordering and liaising with contractors.

For more information about the role

Dairy farm assistants

A dairy farm in Waterford is looking to hire two dairy farm assistants.

The main duties will include milking and related activities, AI, grassland management and machinery operation.

Candidates must have two years’ experience.

To get further information about this role

Pig farm assistant

A pig farm in Cavan is seeking an assistant. The main duties in the role will include: providing feed and ensuring clean, fresh water is always available, observing pigs for signs of illness, injury, or abnormal behaviour and reporting any issues to the farm manager.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of two years previous experience in the same or a similar role. The job is a full-time permanent contract.

Horticultural operatives

A mushroom farm in Meath is looking to hire 10 horticulture operatives. The successful candidates will work as part of the factory processing team producing food items to fulfill production targets on a daily and weekly basis.

Successful candidates will be required to work in all areas of the factory where you will be required to work on own initiative and as part of a team and to meet production targets.

For further information