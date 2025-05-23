There are jobs in Tipperary, Limerick and Laois being advertised this week.

Dairy assistant, Co Limerick

Patrick and Carmel Halpin farm partnership are seeking a full-time dairy farm assistant in Co Limerick.

Key responsibilities include milking cows, feeding and caring for livestock, cleaning stalls and milking equipment, assisting with calving and animal health monitoring.

The role also involves maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the farm, checking for signs of illness or distress in animals and ensuring proper handling and storage of feed and supplies.

This position requires a good understanding of animal care, attention to detail and the ability to work early mornings and weekends as needed.

The position is paying €16.77 per hour for a 39-hour week, with a salary of €34,000.

For more information, see here.

Dairy assistant, Co Tipperary

A farmer in the south Tipperary area is looking to hire a full-time dairy assistant.

Responsibilities on this farm include milking, handling livestock, machinery operation and general farm duties. The applicant must have experience in dairy farming.

The role, which is located 8km from Tipperary town, is offering a remuneration package of €35,000 per year.

To apply or find out more, see here.

Assistant farm manager, Co Laois

Padraig Callanan in Co Laois is looking for someone with a strong interest in pasture-based dairying and animal husbandry.

This assistant farm manager role is the ideal position for someone looking to grow their skills on a progressive, family-run farm. Responsibilities include assisting with daily herd and grassland tasks, milking, calving, calf rearing and breeding support, help with grass measurement, planning and paddock moves, as well as general maintenance and machinery work.

The farm consists of 130 high-EBI Friesian cows, is based off grass, a spring-calving system and is fitted with a modern 12-unit Fullwood parlour (auto removers and dumpline).

Dairy experience is preferred. However, training is available in this role.

To find out more about the farm and to express your interest, see here.