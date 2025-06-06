There is a job going in Clogher Mart this week.

Co-op seeks sales and logistics manager

North Cork Creameries in Kanturk is seeking candidates suitable for the role of sales and logistics manager.

The position will focus on the efficient management and growth of the co-op’s agri-trading division, overseeing sale of feed, fertiliser and other inputs, while coordinating logistics.

The ideal candidate will have a background in agricultural science, bio-pharma or similar and proven experience in agri-sales, logistics or supply chain management.

To find out more, click here.

Farrowing house manager

A piggery in Ballinakill, Co Laois, requires a farrowing house manager for an 800-sow unit.

Experience in pig farming is essential and fluent English is required.

The employer is promising a very attractive salary and working conditions for the right candidate, with accommodation available if needed.

To find out more, click here.

Mart office manager/administrator

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers mart is looking to fill an office manager who will play a key role in the day-to-day running of the mart office.

The main responsibilities of the job include maintaining financial systems, handling customer, dealing with permits for livestock movements and general record keeping.

Candidates applying should have good organisational skills, strong communication skills and experience in bookkeeping and IT systems.

The role’s working hours are full-time Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with some flexibility on outside of the mart’s sale days (Thursday and Saturday).

To find out more, click here.

Dairy farm assistant

A farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, is currently recruiting a dairy farm assistant.

The position will involve milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and animal husbandry.

A salary of €34,000 per annum is on offer, based on a 39-hour week.

For more, click here.

Operations assistant

G Finnerty Agri Services Ltd based in Ballinabrackey, Co Meath, is on the lookout for an operations assistant for the company’s pig equipment division.

The role involves the installation and maintenance of dosing systems on farms, stock control, distribution, liaising with farmers and sales.

The ideal candidate will have experience in pig production, good organisation skills and a clean driving license.

Training will be provided.

To find out more, click here.