Herdsperson - Co Kilkenny

Andrew Leeson is currently recruiting a dairy herdsperson for his farm outside Callan, Co Kilkenny.

A permanent position is offered, with a remuneration package of €35,000 and a modern three-bed house is located nearby if required.

The farm is modern and has an excellent set-up. No specific qualifications or experience are listed.

Assistant dairy farm manager - Co Cork

A 160-cow dairy farm in east Cork is looking to recruit an assistant farm manager.

Grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, young stock management and tractor skills are the duties expected.

There is an excellent salary available, which ranges between €32,000 and €40,000, dependent on previous experience.

The ideal candidate must hold a valid full driver’s license. This is a full-time position.

Farm assistant - Co Cork

William Moloney, who is farming near Fermoy, Co Cork, wishes to recruit an experienced dairy farm assistant for his 475-dairy cow unit.

The farm has a 33-unit herringbone parlour. Duties will include milking, quality control and general animal husbandry.

Tractor driving experience is advantageous. The ideal candidate would have a minimum of two years’ experience in a similar role. Remuneration offered is €34,000 per year for 39 hours per week.

Farm assistant - Co Cork

Garryduff Dairy Farm Ltd, Dungourney, Co Cork, wishes to recruit a dairy farm assistant for a modern 500-cow unit.

The farm has a 50-bail rotary and duties will include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.

A driving licence and three years’ driving experience is necessary. The remuneration on offer is €34,000 per annum and the candidate will be working 39 hours per week.

