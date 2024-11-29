A 220-cow dairy herd in Waterford is looking for a farm assistant. \ Donal O' leary

Dairy farm labourer - Kildare

Kilgowan Farm Ltd in Kilcullen, Co Kildare, is seeking a farm labourer.

The busy dairy farm is offering a salary of €34,000 per annum for a 39-hour week.

Applications can be sent to jimatmmc@gmail.com.

More information is available here.

Dairy farm assistants - Limerick

Crinagree Dairies is looking for three farm assistants for its operation at Curra, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick.

Workers will be required to undertake all dairy farm duties, including milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and care of animals.

An annual salary of €34,000 is on offer for a 39-hour week.

Two years’ experience is required and CVs can be forwarded to paidi.k@hotmail.com.

More information is available here.

Dairy farm assistant - Mayo

A farm in Castlebar, Co Mayo, requires a dairy assistant. Farm experience and dairy farm knowledge is required for this position.

An annual salary of €34,000 is on offer for a 39-hour week.

Accommodation on farm is available if required.

More information is available here.

Dairy farm assistant - Waterford

Carriganure Farm in Co Waterford has a position open for a dairy farm assistant working with its 220-cow herd.

Applicants would ideally have dairy farm experience.

Duties will include milking, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

A salary of €34,000 per annum, at a minimum of 39 hours per week, is on offer. Accommodation can be provided.

Applications with a CV can be sent by email to carriganurefarmltd@gmail.com.

More information is available here.