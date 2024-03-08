Here are some of the jobs available in the sector this week. \ Claire Nash

Dairy specialist

Progressive Genetics is looking for a dairy specialist at its head office in Rathcore, Co Meath.

The successful candidate’s role will include working with farmers, industry organisations and agencies, along with customers, breeding advisers and AI technicians.

They will lead the development and delivery of educational materials, training tools and other programmes.

Broad farming experience is necessary, along with a massive interest in cattle breeding.

Applicants should have a third level qualification in agriculture or related area and a minimum of two years’ experience in the industry. They should also be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office suite.

A competitive pay rate is being offered for this full-time position and the application deadline is 12 April 2024.

To find out more about this job, click here.

Dairy farm assistant

An experienced dairy farm assistant is required on a 475-cow dairy farm in Fermoy, Co Cork.

With a 33-unit herringbone parlour, duties of this role will include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.

Tractor driving experience and a minimum experience of two years is necessary for this full-time position.

Remuneration offered is €34,000 per annum, working 39 hours per week.

For more on this job, click here.

Potato worker

An opportunity has arisen for a worker on a potato and tillage farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Agricultural machinery experience is required for this role and the successful candidate must be self-motivated, a good worker and be willing to work as part of a team.

For more on this job, click here.

Dairy farm worker

An experienced dairy farm worker is required on a pedigree dairy herd in Co Meath.

This full-time job will involve milking, calf rearing and operating farm machinery.

Accommodation is available on the Meath-based farm and having an AI cert is an advantage.

To find out more about this job, click here.