There are plenty of employers looking for new farm managers in the dairy sector.

Dairy herdperson – Co Kilkenny

Andrew Lesson is currently recruiting a dairy herdsperson for his modern grassland dairy farm in Co Kilkenny. It is a permanent position that will require the applicant to work 39 hours/week.

Three years of dairy and/or tractor experience, along with references, is required for the role as well as a full clean driver’s license.

The successful applicant will receive an annual salary of €35,000 and a three-bed house is also available, if required.

Dairy herdperson – Co Kilkenny

Farm manager – Co Cork

A North Cork dairy farm is looking for a manager. The progressive 200 cow enterprise has been described as suitable for candidates with less experience as a herd manager.

The position comes with a good remuneration package, regular rostered time off, and a positive team environment. The farm also comes with new roadways, fencing and water system

Accommodation is available for the successful candidate.

Farm manager – Co Cork

Assistant farm manager – Co Cork

A 200-cow dairy farm near Mitchelstown is looking to fill the position of assistant farm manager. The permanent full-time position will require the successful candidate fulfil duties in milking and tractor driving.

The employers can offer good terms and conditions with the role along with accommodation and regular holidays or time off.

Assistant farm manager – Co Cork

Farm manager and assistant – Co Cork

A dairy farm manager and farm assistant are required to work for a progressive farm in North Cork. Experience for the full-time roles is not a requirement but is an advantage.

The employers described the positions as opportunities to be be part of a growing business and work with a great team.

Farm manager and assistant – Co Cork

Farm manager – Co Carlow

The St Francis detox and Rehab facility is looking for a farm manager for a specialised setting where the applicant will have to work alongside both clinical and non-clinical teams supporting clients through their recovery process.

The successful candidate must hold a full B, BE and W license as well as knowledge and experience in an agriculture and horticulture setting.

Applications will be accepted until 14 September 2024.

Farm manager – Co Carlow