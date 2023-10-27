Workers are in demand on dairy farms at home and abroad . / Brian Farrell

380-cow herd seeks worker

A 380-cow dairy herd near Adamstown, Co Wexford, is looking for a herdsperson to start immediately.

The spring-calving herd is milked through a 25-unit herringbone parlour, with all facilities described by the employer as modern. Young stock are contract reared off-farm.

Training can be provided on the job got the worker to assist with the day to day running of the farm.

Accommodation is available if necessary.

Assistant dairy manager

A dairy farm in Co Kildare is looking for an assistant manager for its spring calving herd.

The employer says that the farm’s facilities and infrastructure are modern.

A competitive remuneration package will be provided to the successful candidate, with opportunities to progress in the business.

Part-time beef worker

A role is available for a part-time worker on a beef and sheep farm in Westmeath to carry out general farm work and maintenance.

The rate of pay is €12/hour for three or four hours’ work during weekdays. Accommodation can be provided if needed.

Jobs will include fixing gates, feeding the 200-head of beef stock and helping out at the calving and lambing seasons.

Those applying must be able to drive heavy machinery and tractors.

1,500-cow job in Germany

A 1,500-cow dairy farm milking Holsteins and Jerseys in east Germany is looking for a herdsperson to join its team.

The role is for six to 12 months with responsibilities including herd health, fertility and calving duties.The employer is seeking applications from individuals with a passion for dairying.

