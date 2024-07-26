Assistant farm manager – east Cork

A dairy farm in Fermoy, Co Cork is looking to recruit an assistant farm manager. The farm is currently milking 160 cows, and duties will include grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, young stock management, and tractor skills are advantageous. The ideal candidate would hold a full driver’s licence. This is a full-time position and dependent on experience, a salary between €32,000 and €40,000 is available.

More information provided here.

Farm assistant – Laois

Thomas Cahill is recruiting a farm assistant on his dairy farm. Duties will include milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and general farm yard maintenance. He is offering a full-time contract for 39 hours per week with a salary of €30,000 per year. Accommodation is also provided on farm, if required.

More information provided here.

Farm assistant – Cork

Garryduff Dairy Farm Ltd, Garryduff, Dungourney, Co Cork wish to recruit dairy farm assistant for a modern 500-cow unit. The farm operates a 50-bail rotary. Duties include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.

The candidate must hold a driver’s licence and a minimum of three year’s experience in a similar operation is required. Remuneration offered is €34,000 per year and the successful applicant will be expected to work a 39-hour week.

More information provided here.

Herdsperson – Kilkenny

Andrew Leeson is currently recruiting a dairy herds person for his farm outside Callan Co Kilkenny. He is offering a permanent position which has a remuneration package of €35,000 along with a modern three-bedroom house if required. The farm is modern and well set up, and no specific qualifications are listed.

More information provided here.