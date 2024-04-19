Dairy farm assistant, Kilkenny
A farm assistant is required for a 240-cow herd in Kilkenny.
Experience of milking and machinery is essential for this full-time role.
The successful candidate will have opportunities to grow and develop their skillset, but they must be willing to take on a role of responsibility.
There is accommodation available.
Tractor driver, Kilkenny
A driver is needed for a silage harvester in Kilkenny.
Relief milker, Meath
A part-time relief milker is required for four milkings a week, with further opportunities available.
Work days are flexible and can be arranged to suit the worker.
A good pay rate will be given to the right candidate.
