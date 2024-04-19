There is an opportunity to milk 240 cows on a dairy farm in Kilkenny.

Dairy farm assistant, Kilkenny

A farm assistant is required for a 240-cow herd in Kilkenny.

Experience of milking and machinery is essential for this full-time role.

The successful candidate will have opportunities to grow and develop their skillset, but they must be willing to take on a role of responsibility.

There is accommodation available.

Click here if this role appeals to you.

Tractor driver, Kilkenny

A driver is needed for a silage harvester in Kilkenny.

If you are interested, please click here.

Relief milker, Meath

A part-time relief milker is required for four milkings a week, with further opportunities available.

Work days are flexible and can be arranged to suit the worker.

A good pay rate will be given to the right candidate.

If you are interested, please click here.