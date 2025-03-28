Dairy farm manager, Co Galway

A farm manager role has opened up on a dairy in Tuam, Co Galway.

Calving over 200 cows this spring, the farm boasts good facilities, a 24-unit Dairy Master parlour with ACRs, auto wash and a new calf shed fitted with feeders.

The owner of this farm is looking for a person with good stock and grass management skills in order to ensure that high standards of animal health and performance are maintained.

They need to be able to work on their own initiative and work well with a team.

A good package is on the table for the right candidate, who would be able to start from July or August 2025. However, no on-farm accommodation is available.

For more information on this role and to submit a CV to David Tighe, click here.

Dairy farm worker, Co Waterford

A job has come up on a progressive dairy operation split between two grazing platforms in east Cork and west Waterford.

Milking 350 high-yielding pedigree cows in a split-calving system, this farm is an ideal setting for someone who wishes to improve their farming skills.

On-farm facilities include a modern 24-unit milking parlour, quality wintering facilities and good grazing infrastructure.

The farm is located just three miles from the coastal town of Youghal, Co Cork, making it convenient for shopping, recreation and amenities.

The job will involve all aspects of dairy farming, including milking, calf rearing, tractor work and general farm duties. An experienced dairy farm professional with a passion for the industry is sought.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate meticulous attention to detail, take genuine pride in their work, show initiative and be eager to make a positive contribution to the farm team.

Accommodation suitable for one person or a couple is available on site.

The successful candidate will receive an attractive remuneration package dependent on experience, regular rostered time off and PPE (wellington boots, etc) provided by the farm.

To apply see here.

Dairy farm assistants, Co Cork

Cornelius O’Mahony has vacancies for two dairy farm assistants at Killeena, Knockraha, Co Cork.

All dairy farm duties including milking and related activities such as cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and care of animals will be carried out by the successful candidate.

A salary of €34,000 per annum is being offered for a 39-hour week for someone with two years' experience.

To find out more and to apply, see here.

