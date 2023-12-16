The Kilkenny-based dairy farm is offering €30,000 per annum for the full-time role.

Farm manager wanted in Cork

A farm in Co Cork is seeking a manager to run 180 crossbred cows.

It is a well-equipped farm with modern facilities, including a fast-flowing 20-unit herringbone parlour.

The farm is located just outside Fermoy and is offering mentoring and strong backup for the successful candidate.

The position offers good pay and an excellent working environment, including regular rostered time off, holidays and housing if needed.

To get more information on the role, click here .

Dairy farm assistant in Co Kilkenny

Moondigua Farms Ltd is looking for a dairy farm assistant in Co Kilkenny. This permanent role is offering €30,000 per annum for a 39-hour working week.

The role will require milking, animal husbandry, machinery operation and all duties on a dairy farm including farm maintenance.

Accommodation can be provided on the Kilkenny dairy farm for the right candidate.

If this role sounds like it might suit you, see information on how to apply here.

Farm manager required in Tipperary

A dairy farm in Co Tipperary is looking to hire a farm manager. The desired application should have adequate experience in herd management.

The duties will also include general farm work and calf rearing. The farm is offering a minimum salary of €30,000 for the full-time manager position.

For more information on how to apply for this Cashel manager role, click here.

Horse riders wanted in Munster

A Munster-based stable yard is looking to hire a candidate experienced in working with young horses. The role is for one year for the right applicant. However, there is no mention of accommodation being provided.

To get in touch, click here.