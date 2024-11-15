The job duties at Kearns Fruit Farm Limited are to harvest soft fruits along with general farm operations. \ CJ Nash

Horticulture operatives - Co Wexford

Kearns Fruit Farm Limited requires horticulture operatives to work on the farm located at Curraghmore, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The job duties are to harvest soft fruits, along with general farm operations.

The successful applicants will receive an annual remuneration of €30,000, with the requirement of working 39 hours/week.

To enquire about the role or find out more information

Two dairy farm assistants - Co Cavan

Fortfield Dairies has vacancies for two farm assistants at its dairy enterprise in Darraugh, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

The permanent positions will entail all dairy farm duties including milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and the care of animals.

The employers are seeking people with two years of relevant farm experiences for the roles.

The successful applicants will receive an annual salary of €34,000, with the requirement of working for 39 hours/week.

To apply, email your CV to donohoebre@gmail.com

Two dairy assistant managers - Co Cork and Co Kildare

Dairy Stride Ltd has two positions open for dairy farm assistants, one on its 230-cow herd in Kildare and one on its dairy enterprise in Co Cork.

The employers are seeking applicants with ideally one year of dairy farm experience.

The roles come with duties such as milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

The positions come with an annual salary of €34,000, after a minimum 39 hours of work per week. Accommodation can also be provided.

To apply, send you CV to dairystride1@gmail.com

Herd/farm manager

Sean Browne is looking to hire a herd/farm manager for a dairy herd consisting of 170 Friesian/Jersey crossbred spring-calving cows.

The employer said there is a strong focus on producing milk solids from grass on the farm.

The farm is a recent greenfield site with 192 cubicles, excellent handling facilities, 24-unit swing-over parlour with ACRs, SenseHub heat/health detection, saber drafting gate and JFC calf auto feeder.

The owners are flexible in the role taken. The candidate could assume full responsibility or work as part of a team.

The existing herd manager on the farm at the moment is also available to discuss the position/farm.

To enquire about the role or find out more details