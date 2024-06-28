A 500-cow farm with a 50-bail rotary in Co Cork has a full-time position available. \ Odhran Ducie

There is no shortage of opportunities this week for anyone with dairy knowledge around the country this week.

Full-time positions are available on dairy farms in Cork, Laois and Galway.

See below for further information.

Dairy farm assistant - Cork

A full-time position for a farm assistant has opened up on a modern 500-cow unit in Garryduff, Dungourney, Co Cork.

The farm has a 50-bail rotary unit and duties will include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.

Driving licence and experience is necessary for the successful candidate.

A remuneration of €34,000 per annum is offered, with the candidate working 39 hours per week.

More information can be found here.

Dairy farm assistant - Cork

William Moloney Ltd, Ballydorgan, Fermoy, Co Cork, is recruiting an experienced dairy farm assistant for a 475-dairy cow farm, milking with a 33-unit herringbone parlour.

Duties will include milking, quality control and general animal husbandry. Tractor driving experience would be advantageous.

Applicants should have a minimum of two years experience in a similar role.

There is a remuneration offer of €34,00 per annum, working 39 hours per week.

Interested parties can find more information here.

Dairy farm manager - Galway

There is an opportunity to manage a simple 200-plus spring-calving herd in Co Galway.

Young stock on the farm are contract reared and machinery is contracted out. Cows have Allflex collars with an auto-drafter and automatic heat detection.

Key skills required include grassland management and good stockmanship.

Accommodation is available.

A competitive salary based on experience is provided.

More information can be found here.

Farm assistant - Laois

A dairy farm in Co Laois is recruiting a farm assistant.

Duties of the role will include milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and general farmyard maintenance.

This is a full-time contract with 39 hours per week and a salary of €30,000 per year. Accommodation is provided on farm.

Click here for further information.