There is no shortage of opportunities this week for anyone with dairy knowledge around the country this week.
Full-time positions are available on dairy farms in Cork, Laois and Galway.
See below for further information.
Dairy farm assistant - Cork
A full-time position for a farm assistant has opened up on a modern 500-cow unit in Garryduff, Dungourney, Co Cork.
The farm has a 50-bail rotary unit and duties will include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.
Driving licence and experience is necessary for the successful candidate.
A remuneration of €34,000 per annum is offered, with the candidate working 39 hours per week.
More information can be found here.
Dairy farm assistant - Cork
William Moloney Ltd, Ballydorgan, Fermoy, Co Cork, is recruiting an experienced dairy farm assistant for a 475-dairy cow farm, milking with a 33-unit herringbone parlour.
Duties will include milking, quality control and general animal husbandry. Tractor driving experience would be advantageous.
Applicants should have a minimum of two years experience in a similar role.
There is a remuneration offer of €34,00 per annum, working 39 hours per week.
Interested parties can find more information here.
Dairy farm manager - Galway
There is an opportunity to manage a simple 200-plus spring-calving herd in Co Galway.
Young stock on the farm are contract reared and machinery is contracted out. Cows have Allflex collars with an auto-drafter and automatic heat detection.
Key skills required include grassland management and good stockmanship.
Accommodation is available.
A competitive salary based on experience is provided.
More information can be found here.
Farm assistant - Laois
A dairy farm in Co Laois is recruiting a farm assistant.
Duties of the role will include milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and general farmyard maintenance.
This is a full-time contract with 39 hours per week and a salary of €30,000 per year. Accommodation is provided on farm.
Click here for further information.
