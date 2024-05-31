A dairy farm located 20 minutes west of Cork city is seeking a farm manager. The farm operates a grass-based spring-calving herd and milks 75 cows.

A Kilkenny farm is looking for a farm worker and is willing to accommodate two friends.

Dairy farm manager - Cork

A dairy farm located 20 minutes west of Cork city is seeking a farm manager.

The farm operates a grass-based spring-calving herd and milks 75 cows.

The successful candidate will have experience in milking, animal health and grassland management and must be able to work on their own initiative.

The remuneration package for this full-time position will depend on relevant experience.

With an application closing date of 12 June, please click here for further details.

Dairy farm manager - Monaghan

A dairy farm in Co Monaghan is looking for a manager.

Experience in herd management, milking and calf rearing is preferred.

Applications are open to agricultural graduates and/or those with a minimum of two years' full-time experience in dairy farming.

Continuous development and training will be provided and a salary of €34,000 is on offer.

The successful candidate for this full-time position will start immediately.

For more information, click here.

Farm workers - Kilkenny

A summer and/or full-time position is available on a modern dairy-beef farm in the south Kilkenny area.

Responsibilities of this role include milking cows, looking after stock and tractor work. Experience on a dairy farm is preferred, but is not essential if the candidate is eager and willing to learn.

Competitive rates of pay are on offer.

A modern on-site two-bed apartment is available to the successful applicant if required.

More information can be got here.