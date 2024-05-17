Tractor drivers required
Tractor drivers are required by National Nutrition for bulk fertiliser spreading. The company is based in Kilkenny.
Opportunities are also available to drive a loading shovel and for general store work.
Both full- and part-time work is available.
Interested parties should click here for more information or to make an enquiry.
Dairy/beef farm worker needed in Kilkenny
A south Kilkenny farm is looking for a summer and/or full-time employee for its dairy and beef enterprise.
The role includes milking cows, looking after stock and tractor work.
Experience on a dairy farm is preferred, but not essential.
The candidate must be eager and willing to learn.
A competitive rate of pay is offered.
There is a modern onsite two-bed apartment available to the successful applicant if it is required, suiting two friends in search of change.
For more information, click here.
Machinery operator sought in Waterford
A dairy farm in Co Waterford is seeking a machinery operator for a part- or full-time position.
Experience of farmwork and machinery use is essential. The farm is modern and has robots.
A good pay package will be available for the right candidate.
If you think this might suit you, more information is available here.
