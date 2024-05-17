Tractor drivers are required for full- and part-time roles. \ Philip Doyle

Tractor drivers are required by National Nutrition for bulk fertiliser spreading. The company is based in Kilkenny.

Opportunities are also available to drive a loading shovel and for general store work.

Both full- and part-time work is available.

Dairy/beef farm worker needed in Kilkenny

A south Kilkenny farm is looking for a summer and/or full-time employee for its dairy and beef enterprise.

The role includes milking cows, looking after stock and tractor work.

Experience on a dairy farm is preferred, but not essential.

The candidate must be eager and willing to learn.

A competitive rate of pay is offered.

There is a modern onsite two-bed apartment available to the successful applicant if it is required, suiting two friends in search of change.

Machinery operator sought in Waterford

A dairy farm in Co Waterford is seeking a machinery operator for a part- or full-time position.

Experience of farmwork and machinery use is essential. The farm is modern and has robots.

A good pay package will be available for the right candidate.

