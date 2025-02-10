There are two dairy roles open this week. \ Philip Doyle

Dairy assistant

Between €34,000 and €40,000 will be paid to the successful applicant for a dairy assistant job on a farm in Co Offaly.

Those applying should have a minimum of two years’ dairy farming experience and be capable of herd management and general farm duties such as milking or assisting with calving.

Pedigree herd manager

A farm in Kerry is looking for a full-time manager for its herd of pedigree Holsteins.

The farm is equipped with modern facilities and has some tillage.

Applicants must have previous farm experience with references.

The starting salary for the manager role is €42,000, with regular working hours and accommodation is available if needed.

The deadline for applications is 15 February 2025.

Mushroom farm manager

A mushroom farm in Co Meath is seeking a farm manager to oversee the harvesting and processing of its crop.

The successful candidate will enforce health and safety procedures and guidelines for operation, while ensuring the product meets standard specifications and production targets.

Minimum annual remuneration of €34,000 will be paid.

10 horticulture operatives

A horticulture processing team in Meath is looking to recruit an additional 10 workers for factory work.

Annual remuneration will start at €30,000 for the standard working week of 39 hours.

Training can be provided on the English language and company operating procedures, while accommodation can also be made available.

