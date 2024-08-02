Four dairy farms are seeking entusiastic individuals to work on their farms.

Assistant farm manager - Co Cork

An assistant dairy farm manager is required for a 160-cow dairy farm near Fermoy in east Cork.

Duties include grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, and young stock management. Tractor skills would be advantageous.

The salary offered ranges between €32,000 and €40,000 dependent on previous experience. The suitable candidate must hold a driver’s license. This is a full-time position and no specific qualifications are listed.

More information is provided here.

Herdsperson - Co Kilkenny

Andrew Leeson who is farming near Callan in Co Kilkenny and is recruiting a dairy herdsperson.

This is a permanent position, and the farm is modern and has good facilities. A remuneration package of €35,000 is offered and a three-bed house is located near the farm if required.

For more information, click here.

Farm assistant – Co Laois

Thomas Cahill is recruiting a farm assistant on his dairy farm in Co Laois.

Duties will include milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and general farm yard maintenance. He is offering a full-time contract for 39 hours per week, with a salary of €30,000 per year.

Accommodation is provided on the farm.

To find out more, click here.

Dairy assistant – Co Cork

Garryduff Dairy Farm Ltd, Dungourney, Co. Cork wishes to recruit dairy farm assistant for a modern 500 cow unit. A 50-bail rotary is present on the farm.

The suitable candidate will be expected to milk the cows, ensure high levels of milk quality control and participate in general animal husbandry.

A driving license and three year’s experience in a similar system is necessary for this job. Remuneration offered is €34,000 per annum for a 39 hours week.

More information is provided here.