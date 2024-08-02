Assistant farm manager - Co Cork
An assistant dairy farm manager is required for a 160-cow dairy farm near Fermoy in east Cork.
Duties include grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, and young stock management. Tractor skills would be advantageous.
The salary offered ranges between €32,000 and €40,000 dependent on previous experience. The suitable candidate must hold a driver’s license. This is a full-time position and no specific qualifications are listed.
More information is provided here.
Herdsperson - Co Kilkenny
Andrew Leeson who is farming near Callan in Co Kilkenny and is recruiting a dairy herdsperson.
This is a permanent position, and the farm is modern and has good facilities. A remuneration package of €35,000 is offered and a three-bed house is located near the farm if required.
For more information, click here.
Farm assistant – Co Laois
Thomas Cahill is recruiting a farm assistant on his dairy farm in Co Laois.
Duties will include milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and general farm yard maintenance. He is offering a full-time contract for 39 hours per week, with a salary of €30,000 per year.
Accommodation is provided on the farm.
To find out more, click here.
Dairy assistant – Co Cork
Garryduff Dairy Farm Ltd, Dungourney, Co. Cork wishes to recruit dairy farm assistant for a modern 500 cow unit. A 50-bail rotary is present on the farm.
The suitable candidate will be expected to milk the cows, ensure high levels of milk quality control and participate in general animal husbandry.
A driving license and three year’s experience in a similar system is necessary for this job. Remuneration offered is €34,000 per annum for a 39 hours week.
More information is provided here.
