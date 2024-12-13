Dairy farms across the country are looking for workers. \ Donal O'Leary

Dairy farm assistants

Walsh and Nagle Ltd is seeking two dairy farm assistants for a 400-cow dairy herd.

Applicants would ideally have dairy farm experience. Duties will include milking, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

A salary of €34,000 per annum and a 24-month contract is on offer, with a minimum 39 hours per week required. Accommodation can be provided with the role.

Interested parties are asked to apply with a CV by email to walshandnagle@gmail.com.

Assistant dairy farm manager in Cork

An assistant manager is required on a dairy farm in Drimoleague, Co Cork.

The role will include milking, grassland management, animal health and calf rearing.

The remuneration on offer is €34,000 per annum, based on a 39-hour week and a full-time contract.

Those interested can email brianlawlor10@gmail.com.

Dairy farm assistants in Cork

Cornelius O’Mahony has two vacancies for farm assistants at his dairy enterprise at Killeena, Knockraha, Co Cork.

The employees will be required to complete all dairy farm duties, such as milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and the care of animals.

The employers are seeking workers with at least two years of relevant experience for the permanent role.

The successful applicants will receive an annual salary of €34,000, with the requirement of working 39 hours a week.

To apply, email your CV to neilieomahony2020@gmail.com.

Dairy farm labourer in Kildare

There is a farm labourer needed at Kilgowan Farm Ltd, a dairy enterprise based in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

The role on the busy dairy farm comes with an annual salary of €34,000. Employees will be required to work 39 hours per week.

To apply, send your application to jimatmmc@gmail.com.

