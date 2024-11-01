Miletree Farms is currently recruiting a general farm operative for a 380-cow herd in Clane, Co Kildare. \ Claire Nash

Dairy farm assistants wanted in Meath

Barrow Hill Dairy Ltd is looking for two farm assistants for a 500-cow farm in Slane, Co Meath.

Applicants would ideally have dairy farm experience.

Duties will include milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

Salaries of €34,000 per annum are on offer, at a minimum of 39 hours per week. Accommodation can be provided.

To apply, please send your CV to barrowhilldairy@gmail.com by 28 November.

General farm operative needed in Kildare

Miletree Farms is currently recruiting a general farm operative for a 380-cow herd in Clane, Co Kildare.

Duties will include milking, general yard work, calving and general animal husbandry.

Accommodation can be provided on farm.

Dairy farm assistants sought in both Kildare and Cork

Dairy Stride Ltd has two positions available for dairy farm assistants on a 230-cow farm in Co Kildare and one position for a farm of the same size in Co Cork.

Dairy farm experience is sought, if possible, with duties to include milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

Accommodation can be provided to successful applicants. Salaries of €34,000 per annum are available, with a minimum of 39 hours per week to be worked.

Apply by email by 28 November to dairystride1@gmail.com.

