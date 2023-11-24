Fionn (5) and Èala (3) tested out two different agri-toys from their local toy shop in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Recently, two Co Tipperary families were asked to test out a few of the agri-toys on offer from Stakelums in Thurles. The toys were donated by Stakelums to be tested and once the testing was completed, went to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin to be enjoyed by other childre. A big thanks to the team at Stakelums from all of us at Irish Farmers Journal Junior.

The Brennans

On the Brennan family drystock farm near Castleiney, Co Tipperary, siblings Oisín (8), Fionn (5) and Fíadh (3) enjoy spending time with their cousins, Oscar (5) and Amelia (2).

Fionn (5), Oisín (8) and Oscar (5) Brennan try their hand at a John Deere remote control tractor from local Thurles toy shop, Stakelums.

When Irish Farmers Journal Junior asked if they would be willing to test out this John Deere 619OR remote control tractor (€69.95), they jumped at the chance to have a go.

The tractor features radio-controlled steering, cab lights and realistic engine and reversing sounds. For the kid collector, it is compatible with other toys from Britain’s Big Farm Range or any other 1:16 scale replica farm toy attachments. Because it operates on a different channel from Case or New Holland remote control tractor toys, they can all be played with together at the same time. This tractor is suitable for ages three or older and the Brennan family is broadly representative of this age range. So what did they think?

Two-year-old Amelia easily used the remote control with a bit of coaching from her uncle Diarmuid and cousin Fíadh. After a few minutes, they were easily zooming up and down a long, straight hallway. They attached one of their own wagons to the back and also spent some time learning the different directions with the remote control.

The boys then each took a turn with the tractor; easily manoeuvring around corners and speeding through the kitchen. The tractor reaches a good speed so parents will want to be mindful not to trip over it while the kids are playing!

Cousins Fíadh (3) and Amelia (2) loved playing with the John Deere remote control tractor - especially because it looks like the one their GaGa (grandad Eamonn) drives on the farm!

“I’ve tried [this tractor] out before and I really like it,” five-year-old Oscar said during the test.

All five cousins really liked playing with the tractor and found it fairly easy to use. “The best thing about it is it goes fast,” Fionn added.

The verdict

The kids gave the tractor an average ranking of ten out of ten (though Oscar gave it 100 out of ten and eight-year-old Oisín gave it a nine out of ten).

The Brennans have a full-sized John Deere on the farm which is owned by GaGa, the children’s grandad (Eamonn Brennan), so this toy was a hit with the whole family (big kids included).

The Maher’s

Fionn (5) and his little sister Èala (3) live on their family’s beef farm in Templetuohy, Co Tipperary. With two older siblings (Beibhinn, 8 and Darragh, 10), their family home is a hive of activity. The Maher kids love arts and crafts, drawing pictures, playing Pokemon and sports. They enjoy helping their dad and grandad on the farm, too. For this reason, we asked them to try out the John Deere Kids Large Floor Puzzle (€17.99) and the Bruder Bworld Cow and Calf Barn with Farmer (€39.99).

Floor puzzle

John Deere Kids Large Floor Puzzle (€17.99).

This extra large 36-piece floor puzzle features fun, cartoonish images of a combine, tractor, Gator, dump truck and bull dozer. The larger pieces are ideal for little hands and helps small kids develop their fine motor skills and their hand-eye coordination, so a farm-focused puzzle is a great gift option for the tiny farmer in your life. This is a licensed John Deere product and perfect for kids aged three and up.

The Bruder playset

Bruder Bworld Cow and Calf Barn with Farmer (€39.99).

This playset comes with a 1:16 scale cow shed with fence and feed trough, a calf box with associated equipment, a farmer with a wheelbarrow and associated equipment and a cow and calf. This playset is one element of the Bworld collection and can be combined with other Bruder playsets to create a full model farm. It includes small parts so it is not appropriate for small children, the recommended age for this playset is four and older.

The verdict

Fionn is a tough critic, but gave a fair and balanced review of the Bruder playset.

“I liked the cow and the one with the baby calf. I liked the little house the calf is staying in. It was hard to put together and I needed help from my mom and my dad. The back scratcher was really nice. It’s a good toy, but I think it’s in the middle [in terms of whether I recommend it or not].”

The siblings worked together on the John Deere floor puzzle and had fun putting it together despite the challenge. They found the size impressive and overall really enjoyed the puzzle.

“I liked putting all the piece together - it’s ginormous! It was hard to put together, I put it together with my older brother Darragh and my little sister Èala - she is three. I think it might be hard for ages one, two or three - but it might be good for ages four, five or six. I love it!”

