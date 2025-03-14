Milk and sheep prices were up by 33.6% and 31.7% respectively.

The agricultural output price index rose by 20.3% for January 2025 compared with January 2024, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Meanwhile, in the same 12 months, the agricultural input price index dropped by 3.7%.

The most significant output price increases in the 12 months to January 2025 were in milk and sheep, which were up by 33.6% and 31.7% respectively.

Cattle prices were up by 16.8%, while decreases of 4.4% were recorded in potatoes and by 1.1% in vegetables.

Inputs prices

Over the 12 months to January 2025, the CSO recorded significant reductions in the input prices for electricity (-8.3%), feed (-7.1%) and fertilisers (-6.9%).

At the same time, plant protection products increased by 4.8% and veterinary expenses rose by 4.7%.

Short term

The output price index for January 2025 was up by 3.1% in the month since December 2024, while the input price index rose by 1.2%.

According to the CSO, the terms of trade rose by 1.9% in January 2025 when compared with the previous month and was 25% higher when compared with January 2024.