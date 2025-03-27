Shea Farms Comprehension, Comprehension Questions:

1.What are the main crop potato varieties grown by O’Shea Farms, and when are they harvested?

  • The main crop potato varieties grown by O’Shea Farms include Rooster, Kerr’s Pink, Golden Wonders, and several white varieties. These potatoes are harvested from July to October.

    • 2.How does O’Shea Farms ensure year-round availability of high-quality potatoes?

  • O’Shea Farms maintains a storage capacity of 20,000 tonnes, with specialised cold storage fridges that keep main crop potatoes at temperatures below 3°C to prevent spoilage. They also cure potatoes before storage to set the skin properly, which helps extend shelf life.

    • 3.What technological advancements have O’Shea Farms implemented to improve efficiency in farming and packaging?

  • The farm uses solar panels for energy efficiency, robotic arms for packing, automatic grading machines for sorting, and drone technology to monitor crop health. Additionally, they employ GPS-guided tractors for precise planting and spraying, along with a camera-guided inter-row carrot weeder to reduce pesticide use.

    • 4.Given the challenges of climate change and increasing demand for sustainable farming, how might O’Shea Farms further innovate their potato production to reduce environmental impact while maintaining high yields?

  • Possible innovations could include expanding cover crop use to enhance soil health and reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers, implementing more water-efficient irrigation systems to conserve resources, and developing disease-resistant potato varieties through selective breeding or biotechnology. Additionally, they could explore carbon-neutral farming techniques, such as reducing emissions from machinery by switching to electric or hydrogen-powered equipment.

    • Exam Preparation Questions - Tillage: Leaving Cert Agricultural Science (Higher Level) – Tillage Questions

    Section A: Short Answer Questions (10 marks each)

    1.Outline three advantages of crop rotation in a tillage farming system.

  • Reduces soil-borne diseases and pests by breaking their lifecycle.
  • Improves soil fertility by alternating deep and shallow-rooted crops.
  • Enhances weed control by varying crop types and growth cycles

    • 2.Define minimum tillage and give two benefits of using this method over conventional ploughing.

  • Definition: A conservation farming method that reduces soil disturbance by using direct drilling instead of ploughing.

    • Benefits:

  • Retains soil moisture and organic matter.
  • Reduces erosion and fuel costs.

    • 3.List three common fungal diseases that affect cereal crops and state one method of controlling each.

  • Powdery Mildew – Controlled with fungicide application.
  • Septoria – Managed by resistant varieties and proper crop rotation.
  • Fusarium Head Blight – Avoid planting cereals continuously and use seed treatments
    • .

    4.Explain the role of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) in cereal crop production.

  • Nitrogen (N) – Promotes leafy growth and high grain yield.
  • Phosphorus (P) – Essential for root development and early growth.
  • Potassium (K) – Strengthens plant health and resistance to disease.

    • 5.Describe the process of seedbed preparation for winter wheat.

  • Ploughing to 20-25 cm depth.
  • Harrowing to break clods and create a fine tilth.
  • Rolling to firm the seedbed and ensure even germination.

    • 6. Name two soil types suitable for tillage crops and explain why they are ideal.

  • Loam Soils – Good drainage, high fertility, easy to work.
  • Sandy Loam – Warms up quickly in spring, allowing early sowing.

    • 7. What is weed competition, and how does it affect yield in tillage crops?

  • Weeds compete for nutrients, light, and water.
  • Reduces crop yield and quality.
  • Increases disease pressure and harvesting difficulties.

    • 8.Discuss the importance of certified seed in tillage farming.

  • Ensures high germination rates.
  • Reduces the risk of disease and pests.
  • Provides uniform growth and high yield potential.

    • 9.Outline two environmental concerns associated with tillage farming and suggest solutions for each.

  • Soil Erosion – Use cover crops and reduce ploughing.
  • Fertiliser Runoff – Apply nutrients based on soil tests to prevent pollution.

    • 10.Explain the purpose of green manure crops in tillage systems.

  • Improve soil structure and fertility.
  • Suppress weeds and reduce nutrient leaching.
  • Enhance microbial activity in the soil.

    • Section B: Long Question (50 marks each)

    Question 1: Crop Establishment & Growth

    1. Describe the steps involved in preparing a field for sowing barley. (12 marks)

  • Plough to a depth of 20 cm for good soil aeration.
  • Harrow to create a fine, even seedbed.
  • Drill seeds at 3 cm depth with 12-15 cm row spacing.
  • Roll the field to ensure soil-to-seed contact.

    • 2. Explain how soil pH affects nutrient uptake and how a farmer can correct a soil pH imbalance. (10 marks)

  • Ideal pH for cereals is 6.0-6.5.
  • Low pH (acidic) reduces phosphorus availability.
  • High pH (alkaline) can cause micronutrient deficiencies.
  • Correction: Lime application for acidic soils, sulfur for alkaline soils.

    • 3. Discuss the role of organic matter in improving soil structure and fertility in tillage farming. (8 marks)

  • Improves soil structure and water retention.
  • Increases microbial activity and nutrient availability.
  • Reduces soil compaction and erosion.

    • 4 Describe how GPS technology is used in modern tillage farming to improve efficiency. (10 marks)

  • Enables precise sowing and fertilisation.
  • Reduces waste and minimises input costs.
  • Improves efficiency and sustainability.

    • 5. Compare the benefits and drawbacks of autumn versus spring sowing of cereal crops. (10 marks)

  • Autumn Sowing: Higher yield potential, less weed competition, but increased risk of winter damage.
  • Spring Sowing: Lower yield, shorter growing season, but less disease risk.

    • Question 2: Crop Protection & Harvesting

    1.Identify three major pests that affect tillage crops and describe one method to control each. (12 marks)

  • Aphids – Spread viruses; controlled by insecticides.
  • Leatherjackets – Damage roots; controlled by crop rotation.
  • Slugs – Feed on young plants; controlled using slug pellets.

    • 2.Explain the term Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and describe how it is applied in tillage farming. (10 marks)

  • Combines biological, cultural, and chemical control methods.
  • Uses crop rotation, resistant varieties, and targeted pesticide use.
  • Reduces environmental impact while controlling pests effectively.

    • 3.Discuss the advantages and disadvantages of chemical weed control. (8 marks)

  • Advantages: Quick, effective, reduces labor costs.
  • Disadvantages:Can lead to herbicide resistance, environmental contamination.

    • 4.Outline the process of harvesting and storage for winter wheat, ensuring minimal post-harvest losses. (10 marks)

  • Harvested when moisture content is 14-16% to prevent spoilage.
  • Combine harvester used for efficient grain collection.
  • Stored in dry, aerated silos at below 14% moisture.

    • 5.Explain how climate change may impact tillage farming in Ireland. (10 marks)

  • More extreme weather can lead to droughts and flooding.
  • Higher temperatures may alter planting and harvesting times.
  • Increased pests and diseases due to milder winters.

    • Section C: Long Question (50 marks)

    Question 3: Sustainable Tillage Farming

    Ireland is moving towards more sustainable agricultural practices to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining crop yield. Discuss:

    1: The role of cover crops in sustainable tillage systems. (10 marks)

  • Reduces soil erosion and improves organic matter.
  • Fixes nitrogen (e.g., clover, legumes).
  • Enhances biodiversity and soil health.

    • 2: The impact of excessive fertiliser use on water quality and soil health. (10 marks)

  • Causes eutrophication in water bodies due to nutrient runoff.
  • Leads to soil degradation and imbalanced nutrient levels.
  • Solution: Precision fertilisation based on soil testing.

    • 3: How conservation tillage methods can improve soil health and biodiversity. (10 marks)

  • Preserves soil moisture and reduces erosion.
  • Lowers fuel and labor costs.
  • Enhances carbon sequestration, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    • 4. The challenges and opportunities of organic tillage farming in Ireland. (10 marks)

  • Challenges: Lower yields, higher labor requirements, weed control difficulties.
  • Opportunities: Growing consumer demand, premium market prices, environmental benefits.

    • 5. Future innovations in tillage farming that could help Irish farmers adapt to climate change. (10 marks)

  • Precision farming using AI and sensors.
  • Development of drought-resistant crop varieties.
  • Expansion of carbon farming to store CO2 in soil.