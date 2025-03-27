Shea Farms Comprehension, Comprehension Questions:

1.What are the main crop potato varieties grown by O’Shea Farms, and when are they harvested?

The main crop potato varieties grown by O’Shea Farms include Rooster, Kerr’s Pink, Golden Wonders, and several white varieties. These potatoes are harvested from July to October.

2.How does O’Shea Farms ensure year-round availability of high-quality potatoes?

O’Shea Farms maintains a storage capacity of 20,000 tonnes, with specialised cold storage fridges that keep main crop potatoes at temperatures below 3°C to prevent spoilage. They also cure potatoes before storage to set the skin properly, which helps extend shelf life.

3.What technological advancements have O’Shea Farms implemented to improve efficiency in farming and packaging?

The farm uses solar panels for energy efficiency, robotic arms for packing, automatic grading machines for sorting, and drone technology to monitor crop health. Additionally, they employ GPS-guided tractors for precise planting and spraying, along with a camera-guided inter-row carrot weeder to reduce pesticide use.

4.Given the challenges of climate change and increasing demand for sustainable farming, how might O’Shea Farms further innovate their potato production to reduce environmental impact while maintaining high yields?

Possible innovations could include expanding cover crop use to enhance soil health and reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers, implementing more water-efficient irrigation systems to conserve resources, and developing disease-resistant potato varieties through selective breeding or biotechnology. Additionally, they could explore carbon-neutral farming techniques, such as reducing emissions from machinery by switching to electric or hydrogen-powered equipment.

Exam Preparation Questions - Tillage: Leaving Cert Agricultural Science (Higher Level) – Tillage Questions

Section A: Short Answer Questions (10 marks each)

1.Outline three advantages of crop rotation in a tillage farming system.

Reduces soil-borne diseases and pests by breaking their lifecycle.

Improves soil fertility by alternating deep and shallow-rooted crops.

Enhances weed control by varying crop types and growth cycles

2.Define minimum tillage and give two benefits of using this method over conventional ploughing.

Definition: A conservation farming method that reduces soil disturbance by using direct drilling instead of ploughing.

Benefits:

Retains soil moisture and organic matter.

Reduces erosion and fuel costs.

3.List three common fungal diseases that affect cereal crops and state one method of controlling each.

Powdery Mildew – Controlled with fungicide application.

Septoria – Managed by resistant varieties and proper crop rotation.

Fusarium Head Blight – Avoid planting cereals continuously and use seed treatments

4.Explain the role of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) in cereal crop production.

Nitrogen (N) – Promotes leafy growth and high grain yield.

Phosphorus (P) – Essential for root development and early growth.

Potassium (K) – Strengthens plant health and resistance to disease.

5.Describe the process of seedbed preparation for winter wheat.

Ploughing to 20-25 cm depth.

Harrowing to break clods and create a fine tilth.

Rolling to firm the seedbed and ensure even germination.

6. Name two soil types suitable for tillage crops and explain why they are ideal.

Loam Soils – Good drainage, high fertility, easy to work.

Sandy Loam – Warms up quickly in spring, allowing early sowing.

7. What is weed competition, and how does it affect yield in tillage crops?

Weeds compete for nutrients, light, and water.

Reduces crop yield and quality.

Increases disease pressure and harvesting difficulties.

8.Discuss the importance of certified seed in tillage farming.

Ensures high germination rates.

Reduces the risk of disease and pests.

Provides uniform growth and high yield potential.

9.Outline two environmental concerns associated with tillage farming and suggest solutions for each.

Soil Erosion – Use cover crops and reduce ploughing.

Fertiliser Runoff – Apply nutrients based on soil tests to prevent pollution.

10.Explain the purpose of green manure crops in tillage systems.

Improve soil structure and fertility.

Suppress weeds and reduce nutrient leaching.

Enhance microbial activity in the soil.

Section B: Long Question (50 marks each)

Question 1: Crop Establishment & Growth

1. Describe the steps involved in preparing a field for sowing barley. (12 marks)

Plough to a depth of 20 cm for good soil aeration.

Harrow to create a fine, even seedbed.

Drill seeds at 3 cm depth with 12-15 cm row spacing.

Roll the field to ensure soil-to-seed contact.

2. Explain how soil pH affects nutrient uptake and how a farmer can correct a soil pH imbalance. (10 marks)

Ideal pH for cereals is 6.0-6.5.

Low pH (acidic) reduces phosphorus availability.

High pH (alkaline) can cause micronutrient deficiencies.

Correction: Lime application for acidic soils, sulfur for alkaline soils.

3. Discuss the role of organic matter in improving soil structure and fertility in tillage farming. (8 marks)

Improves soil structure and water retention.

Increases microbial activity and nutrient availability.

Reduces soil compaction and erosion.

4 Describe how GPS technology is used in modern tillage farming to improve efficiency. (10 marks)

Enables precise sowing and fertilisation.

Reduces waste and minimises input costs.

Improves efficiency and sustainability.

5. Compare the benefits and drawbacks of autumn versus spring sowing of cereal crops. (10 marks)

Autumn Sowing: Higher yield potential, less weed competition, but increased risk of winter damage.

Spring Sowing: Lower yield, shorter growing season, but less disease risk.

Question 2: Crop Protection & Harvesting

1.Identify three major pests that affect tillage crops and describe one method to control each. (12 marks)

Aphids – Spread viruses; controlled by insecticides.

Leatherjackets – Damage roots; controlled by crop rotation.

Slugs – Feed on young plants; controlled using slug pellets.

2.Explain the term Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and describe how it is applied in tillage farming. (10 marks)

Combines biological, cultural, and chemical control methods.

Uses crop rotation, resistant varieties, and targeted pesticide use.

Reduces environmental impact while controlling pests effectively.

3.Discuss the advantages and disadvantages of chemical weed control. (8 marks)

Advantages: Quick, effective, reduces labor costs.

Disadvantages:Can lead to herbicide resistance, environmental contamination.

4.Outline the process of harvesting and storage for winter wheat, ensuring minimal post-harvest losses. (10 marks)

Harvested when moisture content is 14-16% to prevent spoilage.

Combine harvester used for efficient grain collection.

Stored in dry, aerated silos at below 14% moisture.

5.Explain how climate change may impact tillage farming in Ireland. (10 marks)

More extreme weather can lead to droughts and flooding.

Higher temperatures may alter planting and harvesting times.

Increased pests and diseases due to milder winters.

Section C: Long Question (50 marks)

Question 3: Sustainable Tillage Farming

Ireland is moving towards more sustainable agricultural practices to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining crop yield. Discuss:

1: The role of cover crops in sustainable tillage systems. (10 marks)

Reduces soil erosion and improves organic matter.

Fixes nitrogen (e.g., clover, legumes).

Enhances biodiversity and soil health.

2: The impact of excessive fertiliser use on water quality and soil health. (10 marks)

Causes eutrophication in water bodies due to nutrient runoff.

Leads to soil degradation and imbalanced nutrient levels.

Solution: Precision fertilisation based on soil testing.

3: How conservation tillage methods can improve soil health and biodiversity. (10 marks)

Preserves soil moisture and reduces erosion.

Lowers fuel and labor costs.

Enhances carbon sequestration, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

4. The challenges and opportunities of organic tillage farming in Ireland. (10 marks)

Challenges: Lower yields, higher labor requirements, weed control difficulties.

Opportunities: Growing consumer demand, premium market prices, environmental benefits.

5. Future innovations in tillage farming that could help Irish farmers adapt to climate change. (10 marks)

Precision farming using AI and sensors.

Development of drought-resistant crop varieties.

Expansion of carbon farming to store CO2 in soil.