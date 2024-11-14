Milk saw the largest output price increase in the 12 months to September 2024, up 43.3%. \ Donal O'Leary

The agricultural output price index has risen by 19.7% in the 12 months to September 2024, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Over the same period, the agricultural input price index dropped by 7.4%.

On a monthly basis, the agricultural output price index went up by 3.6% when comparing September 2024 with August 2024.

The agricultural input price index for September 2024 fell by 0.8% when compared with August 2024.

Sub-indices

Milk saw the largest output price increase in the 12 months to September 2024 - up 43.3%. Both potatoes and sheep were up 15.5% and cattle were up 8.3%.

Decreases in output price were recorded in eggs (-3.7%) and poultry (-1.5%).

Over the 12 months to September 2024, there were significant reductions in the input prices recorded for electricity (-19.5%), feed (-12.1%) and fertilisers (-9.7%), while plant protection products rose by 4.8%.

The monthly terms of trade rose by 4.4% in September 2024 when compared with the previous month.

The annual terms of trade went up by 29.2% when compared with September 2023.