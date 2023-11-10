The remuneration for this role is €30,000 based on a 39-hour week. \ Odhran Ducie

Assistant manager

Barrow Hill Dairy Ltd requires an assistant manager for its 450-cow dairy herd in Co Meath.

The assistant manager would work alongside the farm manager to assist with all dairy operations, with roles to include milking (on a shared roster), grassland management, animal health and calf rearing.

The remuneration for this role is €30,000 based on a 39-hour week, working every second weekend.

Accommodation, if required, will be offered as part of the package, with rostered time off and flexibility.

Contact Peter here if you would like to apply.

Dairy farm assistant

A dairy farm assistant is sought for a large dairy herd in Co Offaly.

Duties involved in this role include milking and related activities, cleaning, animal husbandry and machinery operation.

Prior experience is essential for this role and previous work on a large dairy farm is desirable.

If this job is in your area of the country, please express your interest and include prior experience here.

Tractor mechanic

Kenneth Boohan Agri Sales is looking for a tractor mechanic to join its team in Croom, Co Limerick.

The successful candidate must be a good team member and have a clean driver's licence.

The ability to work on you own initiative and make your own decisions is also highly desired.

If you would like to express your interest, please contact Kenneth here.