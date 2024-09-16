Agriculture technology company Farmeye has officially rebranded as Senus.

The change comes after the expansion of the company into new sectors and the international market.

The Irish company now has active clients in 10 countries, in sectors such as finance and environmental engineering and, manages the largest geo-tagged soil health database in Europe, with more than 1.5 million hectares mapped.

Senus is derived from the ancient Roman name for the River Shannon which the company believes embodies their commitment to “navigating new paths in environmental technology.”

Company CEO, Eoghan Finneran said this expansion will help the company deliver innovative tools and enhance operational efficiency for clients.

“Our new identity as Senus reflects our evolution and our expanded focus on delivering world-leading solutions for environmental measurement and management,” he said.

“Our mission is to verify and support those who are dedicated to environmental stewardship, ensuring that every decision is informed by precise, actionable data.”