AgTech Ireland has hosted a national conference - Transforming Agriculture with Artificial Intelligence - aimed at innovating the future of Irish farming.

The event, held in partnership with the Irish Farmers Journal and supported by FBD Insurance and Enterprise Ireland, was officially opened by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Wednesday.

The programme looked to showcase how AI technologies are transforming the agri-food system, from precision farming and automation to supply chain optimisation and climate-smart practices.

Chair of AgTech Ireland Lloyd Pearson said that AI is no longer a theoretical construct, it's already disrupting global agriculture.

“AI is enabling farmers to convert data into decisions, from predicting yields and managing inputs to improving animal health and responding to climate change. This conference is about making that potential real, practical and scalable across Irish agriculture,” he said.

Speakers

The event also had academic collaboration from The Walton Institute and Munster Technological University (MTU).

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Patricia Scanlon, Ireland’s AI ambassador, who spoke about the opportunity for Ireland to lead in ethical and effective AI integration across all sectors.

Herdwatch also introduced its latest product, an AI-powered platform designed to utilise the knowledge of farmers’ herd or flock to deliver predictive insights tailored to individual farmers, their farming systems and location.

“One of the strongest outcomes of today’s gathering is a shared recognition that AI must be developed with the farming community,” added Pearson.

“It’s about putting technology in service of the people who work the land every day. That requires trust, training and tools that solve real problems on farm.”

