Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has begun the process of selecting a new CEO to fill the vacancy that will be left when outgoing CEO David Garaham steps down.

Graham had announced last year that he would be vacating the role in spring 2024 after seven years at the head of the agency.

AHI leads the State’s bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) eradication programme, the infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) eradication programme and the mastitis control CellCheck programme.

Central to the success of the new CEO will be an ability to interact effectively with stakeholders and a “deep understanding of farming issues”, the job notice states.

Candidates applying are required to have held a senior management position in the animal health or agri-business sector.

A degree in veterinary medicine, agricultural science or a related discipline is also needed to apply.

Candidates can apply before 16 February.