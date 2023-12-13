I see Aldi has decided to cut the price of as much as 170 seasonal items in the run-up to Christmas.
Fruit and vegetables, as well as fresh turkeys, have all been reduced by the retailer.
There are reductions of up to 75% for the likes of spuds and sprouts.
Aldi said that it wants everyone to be able to enjoy the festive season.
It obviously didn’t spare a thought for the primary producer.
Do consumers and retailers have any idea how much the cost of production is? I honestly don’t think they do.
