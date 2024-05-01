Alice Doyle, deputy president of the IFA, has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority. / Philip Doyle

Deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Alice Doyle has been appointed to the Teagasc authority by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Alice Doyle farms at Ballyoughter, Gorey, Co Wexford, alongside her husband Tom on their beef and tillage farm.

She is is the first woman to have been elected to deputy president of the IFA. She previously served as chair of the IFA farm family and social affairs committee.

A native of Co Carlow, Alice was appointed to the Teagasc authority and fills the position vacated by Brian Rushe.

Skillset

Alice is a teacher by profession, working in a number of rural and urban schools in Carlow and Wexford before being appointed as a school principal.

Alice brings an extensive on-farm and off-farm skillset acquired over 30 years to the Teagasc authority.

Speaking at a meeting of the authority in Oak Park, Co Carlow, Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy welcomed Alice to the authority.

“Alice brings a wealth of experience to our board and I look forward to working with her in the coming years.

Her knowledge of farming, rural and social issues and experience in education delivery will be invaluable as we guide the organisation's activities to assist farmers and rural communities meet the challenges ahead and create opportunities for rural areas to prosper.”

Herlihy thanked Brian Rushe for his contribution to the Teagasc authority.

He said: “I thank Brian for his significant contributions during his term on the authority, particularly on the advisory and education committee of the Teagasc authority.”