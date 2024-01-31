Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has committed to starting ACRES payments to farmers in the co-operative stream in February. / Donal O'Leary

All farmers must receive their ACRES payments this February, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has insisted.

The INHFA claimed that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue assured the farm body at a meeting in December that the delayed ACRES payments would be delivered in February.

INHFA vice-president John Joe Fitzgerald said the delay in payments came as a “hammer blow” to farmers, particularly the 18,000 in ACRES co-operation areas.

“As we move into February, it is vital that payments are issued to all farmers in ACRES co-operation and to those farmers in ACRES general who have still not received any payment,” Fitzgerald said.

“We are also calling for full 100% payment to issue in February, as farmers have waited long enough,” he added.

Due

Around €100m in payments is due to be paid to 18,000 farmers under the ACRES co-operation stream, with over €50m due to be paid to ACRES general farmers.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal recently, Minister McConalogue confirmed that the Department of Agriculture will begin issuing these payments in February, but he did not commit to having all scheme members paid by March.

“We’ll look to pay as many as we possibly can throughout the month of February. There are still some of the general [stream payments] that are continuing to be cleared, there is a pipeline there,” Minister McConalogue maintained.

But the INHFA reiterated that all ACRES farmers must be fully paid in February.

“These payments must be completed by the end of the month and there can be no more back-tracking,” Fitzgerald said.

He said there was real anger among farmers who see “hard penalties” applied by Department staff when they fail to meet deadlines, but there is no sanction when the Department misses deadlines.