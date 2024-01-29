Claims for investments within the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme, the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme and Women Capital Investment Scheme will open in mid-February.

It is essential the Department of Agriculture devotes all the necessary resources to clear TAMS III tranche one applications that are currently being approved, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Speaking after a meeting with Department of Agriculture officials in Portlaoise, IFA rural development chair John Curran said the Department of Agriculture needs to get the payments out to farmers as quickly as possible.

“Much-needed on-farm investment was held up in 2023. As the days get longer now, farmers will be keen to get the ball rolling again. They need to know where they stand,” he said.

Curran welcomed nearly half of TAMS III tranche one applications being approved, with payment claims for mobile investments and those within seven of the 10 TAMS schemes now open.

Claims for investments within the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme, the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme and Women Capital Investment Scheme will open in mid-February.

Priority application

Curran said it was positive that 100% approval will be granted for all valid tranche two applications and that the priority/emergency application procedure was available again for tranche two applications.

“Obviously, it’s not needed for everyone, but if there are farmers under pressure for approval for certain investments, whether [it be] a silage pit for the year ahead or whatever, they can contact their local Department office and put their case forward for priority assessment.

“The same is true of farmers who need more time to address individual Department queries. They need to engage and let the Department know.

“There is flexibility for extra time, but if you don’t engage, there is a risk your application will be rejected altogether,” he said.

