An Irish man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way has raised almost €16,000 for people in Gaza.

Pat Murphy, a teacher and father of four from Corofin, Co Galway, completed the fundraiser atop of his restored 1962 David Brown, which can only reach a maximum speed of 24km/h.

Speaking after his arrival at Mizen Head, Pat said it was a wonderful but dangerous experience:

“The weather was the biggest challenge. I experienced heavy rain, wind, thunder and lightning so that wasn’t easy.

“I also had to be alert on the road because the roads are like spaghetti and the margins are cliff edges so there wasn’t much room for error.

“The best part of the tractor run was the beautiful scenery and meeting people along the route.”

Reasons

He raised money for the aid organisation Concern Worldwide and its Gaza appeal through his GoFundMe page called ‘Malin to Mizen Charity Tractor Run for Concern’.

The 2,800km drive from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork caught the attention of thousands of local residents and tourists.

Pat previously worked with Concern as a volunteer in Rwanda in 1995 and 1996 after the genocide that occurred there, he said that is what made him choose that charity.

“It made me really appreciate how lucky we are here in Ireland. I experienced real poverty and the effects of war,” he said.

“Once I saw the horror in Gaza, I knew I wanted to help. It’s important that the people of Gaza know we care about them and that they are not alone.”

His team

Pat was accompanied on his adventure by his friend Tony Harrison who drove a campervan for them to sleep in each night.

Another friend, Brendan Joyce, transported Pat’s tractor from Corofin to Malin Head and collected it when they reached Ireland’s most southwesterly point at Mizen Head.