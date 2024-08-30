The tillage sector was hit with lower yields and a fall in prices last year, both of which hit the value generated by the sector at farmgate level. \ Donal O'Leary

The final Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures for 2023 show that there was a “steeper drop in agricultural income than was previously estimated” by the office.

The CSO figures show a significant drop in the value generated by dairy and tillage farms, driven by a decrease in prices and a fall in output.

These trends acted to wipe just under €2bn off the operating surplus of agriculture in 2023.

The value put on the overall value of milk at farmgate level dropped by 30% between 2022 and 2023, the equivalent a €1.5bn fall year-on-year. The decline was driven by milk prices dropping 26% and volumes contracting by 5%.

A lower area planted and a decline in grain prices saw the value of cereal output more than half to just €344m, the CSO reported.

The output of the beef sector decreased “marginally” to €13m lower than it had been in 2022 and the sheep sector’s output dropped 9% in value.

Pig and poultry’s outputs rose a respective 7% and 4% in value as these sectors’ prices and volumes improved in 2023.

Challenging costs

While many farm input prices continued to rise last year, the CSO stated that the overall farmer spend in inputs declined by €127m.

The spend on fertiliser decreased by €400m as the volume purchased by farmers fell 13% and prices came back 22% on 2022 levels.

Seed costs rose by 28%, forage plant costs increased by 12% and veterinary expenses were up 11%.

Statistician with the agriculture wing of the CSO Mairead Griffin said that: “Based on the changes in output values and input costs, our current estimate is that agricultural operating surplus fell 39% to €2.9bn, but when net interest and land rental costs are accounted for, entrepreneurial income dropped by 49% to €2.1bn."