Some 44% of suckler farmers said they intend to use less artificial nitrogen fertiliser this year.

Two in five dairy farmers plan to use less artificial nitrogen fertiliser in 2024 compared to 2023, the Irish Farmers Journalreader survey has revealed.

However, 54% of the 305 dairy farmers who responded to the survey said they will spread the same amount of fertiliser this year, with 7% saying they plan to spread more fertiliser this year.

Meanwhile, 44% of suckler farmers said they intend to use less artificial nitrogen fertiliser this year. Half of the suckler farmers surveyed said they would maintain the same level of usage, and 6% plan to use more fertiliser this year.

Sales

Recent figures from the Department of Agriculture show that fertiliser sales have dropped by 7% to 337,246t for quarters one and two of the 2023/2024 season (1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024).

When comparing figures from this period to the previous year, sales of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) were down by 16.5% and 11% respectively. Overall sales of nitrogen were back by 6.5%.

Drop in volumes

According to the CSO, overall sales of nitrogen fertiliser in 2023 fell by 18% to 280,569t in the lowest year-on-year drop in volumes recorded in the past two decades.

The decline in 2023’s sales followed a 14% drop in nitrogen sales the previous year.

Soil sampling

Meanwhile, of the 370 suckler farmers asked if they had soil sampled their farms in the last two years, 79% said they had while the remaining 21% hadn’t.

Meanwhile, 68% of the dairy farmers surveyed said that they were not short on fodder supplies this spring. However, a third (32%) said that they did not have enough fodder supplies to tide them over the spring.