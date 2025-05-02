The number of organic ewes has trebled in the last three years and the number of organic sucklers has doubled. \ Claire Nash

Balancing payments under the Organic Farming Scheme worth €6.98m have commenced.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon made the announcement on Wednesday which will see 3,961 farmers or 81% of the scheme participants receive balancing payments.

There are approximately 5,500 organic farmers in Ireland farming an estimated 248,000ha.

Minister Heydon said that the timely processing of payments is a key priority for his Department.

“I know how crucial payments are to farm families and I am pleased that this year’s payments are being made a full month earlier than they issued in 2024,” he said.

“Approximately 1,000 extra farmers are receiving balancing payments compared to last year.”

Organic

In addition, farmers who commenced farming organically in 2025 are reminded to complete their 25-hour training course as soon as possible.

This course must be completed before a farmer is eligible to receive payment.

“The European Commission’s Vision for Agriculture and Food, which prioritises generational renewal, aligns with our own Food Vision strategy in identifying organic farming as an opportunity for young farmers and a way to attract the next generation of skilled Irish farmers into our sector,” added Minister Heydon.

“This is one of the most important tasks we face and must be a priority in shaping our policy for the future.”

