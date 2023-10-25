Cattle slurry was imported by 7,783 farmers in 2022, with 5,909 cattle farmers providing slurry for export, according to Department of Agriculture data.

In total, there were 10,602 movements of cattle slurry between farms last year.

There were also 6,316 movements of pig slurry, with 4,808 farmers importing the organic manure from 257 pig farms.

Poultry litter was used less extensively, with 752 movements resulting from 234 farmers importing it from 255 poultry farms.

There were also 608 movements of farmyard manure declared to the Department, with 506 farmers importing it from 435 farms.

Overall, in the figures released to the Irish Farmers Journal, farmers recorded a total of 18,316 movements of organic manure last year.

The analysis comes following the Budget 2024 announcement of a 70% TAMS grant for farmers importing slurry to build storage.