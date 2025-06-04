Amy Coffey from Waterford claimed the title 2025 Blue Jean Country Queen this past June Bank Holiday weekend. The festival was sponsored by Le Chéile Credit Union and organised by Meath Macra and the community of Athboy.

Amy is a member of Cappoquin Macra club, and received a perpetual trophy, golden sash and tiara as well as €1,000 from the festival’s main sponsor Le Chéile Credit Union.

It’s the first time Waterford has won the title in 22 years. Amy is the second-ever Waterford winner and the niece of the previous winner, Carol Byrne.

Second prize went to Cork’s Heather O’Connell, from Avondhu Macra, who received €500 from Turmec Recycling. Third place went to Mary O’Reilly, from Limerick Macra who received €300 from Farrelly Tree Care.

Throughout the weekend, Amy and her 20 fellow queens took part in a hectic and fun-filled weekend which saw them do everything from taking part in a pub crawl and on-stage interviews, playing fancy dress football, attending a barbecue with main sponsors, Le Chéile Credit Union and singing karaoke with the festival organisers and judges.

The festival began on Friday, 30 May, in a casual fashion. The queens took a trip to Causey Farm, where they participated in a team-building exercise that saw them bake bread, dance, and spend time with puppies, horses, and alpacas on the farm. This was followed by the festival’s official opening in the Darnley Lodge Hotel and The Nana Moon’s Pub Crawl, which took the queens on a tour of the town.

The real hard work began Saturday with private interviews with judges, former Mr Personality winner John Martin Carroll, Aileen Harte McMurtry, 1997 Meath Blue Jean Country Queen and Linda Croston of Croston Flood Recruiting, Consulting and Events, New York. Amy and all the other Queens then spent their day at the Le Chéile Credit Union barbecue and fun day before heading to Floods Bar to sing karaoke.

That evening, they had the McNamara Feeds Queens’ Interviews hosted by iRadio’s Conor Woods in front of a crowded St James’ Hall before partying the night away with The Fógues in the Darnley Lodge Hotel.

The queens gathered at the Darnley Lodge Hotel on Sunday to prepare for a game of Heroes vs Villains themed Fancy Dress Football. The match served as the opening event to an afternoon-long family fun at the Meath Farm Machinery Ltd Lark in the Park Fun Day that included live music, children’s races, a petting zoo, puppet shows and toy tractor run. After that, it was off to the Houlihan Engineering gala banquet in Athboy Convent Community Centre. At midnight, the winners were announced and the queens celebrated to Simon Casey, followed by DJ Conor Woods in The Darnley Lodge Hotel. The 2025 title holder Amy said: “It’s a great honour to be the second Waterford winner.”