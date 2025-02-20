The forest windblow taskforce will meet for the third time next week and will consider the findings of this satellite assessment inform what actions are required in response. \ Philip Doyle

An initial satellite assessment of damage to forests from storms Darragh and Éowyn estimated the total area of blown down to be in the region of 23,625ha, Minister of State for Forestry, Horticulture and Farm Safety, Michael Healy-Rae, has confirmed.

The assessment provides estimated figures at a national level, as well as at a provincial level. As expected, Connaught is the most affected province.

There is an approximately even split between public and private forests. It is estimated that circa 10m cubic metres of timber has been affected, predominantly in spruce plantations older than 20 years.

By way of comparison, in 2023, 4.3m cubic metres of timber was harvested from Ireland’s forests.

“While we have known from information supplied to us from forest owners and forestry companies that the damage levels were going to be well in excess of the damage from storm Darwin,” Minister Healy-Rae said, “this is the first statistically valid national assessment, and I wish to thank all those who have been part of putting it together.

“I understand that a more detailed analysis is also underway that will give a forest-by-forest assessment with a much greater degree of accuracy,” he said.

Taskforce

The forest windblow taskforce will meet for the third time next week and will consider the findings of this satellite assessment inform what actions are required in response.

“The taskforce has got off to a very good start,” Minister Healy-Rae said.

“To date, we have clarified that existing clearfelling and thinning licences can be used to deal with windblown situations immediately, as well as what needs to be done by forest owners to prioritise their licensing applications where a licence is not already to hand.

“We have also given guidance to forest owners around health and safety, and around the need to take careful account of advice from Teagasc and private foresters before taking any action.

“I would also like to repeat what I have said on numerous occasions: this is a very difficult time for forest owners, but they can be absolutely assured that they are, and will continue to be, at the centre of all of our deliberations at every meeting of the taskforce,” Minister Healy-Rae added.