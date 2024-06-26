'I used to charge £1, it used to be the price of a haircut.'

A man I know has shorn sheep for 30 years in a row now, but it’s faster he’s getting – ewe after ewe after ewe.

Both hands he works, down their back and around their head, carefully watching the milk veins, not leaving a thread behind.

Cheap labour, I think, at around €3/ewe – you wouldn’t get your own hair cut for that and the hairdressers don’t have to hunch down so low.

“Thirty years ago I used to charge £1, it used to be the price of a haircut,” he told me. “Now I charge €3 and pay €20 to get rid of the hair on my head.”