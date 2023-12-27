Another quarter of farmers surveyed said that they will use TAMS for animal housing.

The majority (37%) of the farmers in our latest Irish Farmers Journal survey have said that they plan to use the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) to upgrade animal handling facilities on their farms.

Another quarter of farmers surveyed said that they will use TAMS for animal housing while 19% said they will use it to install solar panels.

Just under 15% plan to invest in slurry storage using TAMS and 6% of farmers are planning to invest in tillage equipment under the scheme.

Over 640 farmers said they would be applying for TAMS for either some sort of on-farm investments, representing 43% of all 1,500 respondents.

Investment cost

The majority of farmers will be using TAMS for investments that cost between €5,001 and €20,000.

This will be the total cost of 41% of farmers’ investments, including TAMS grant aid.

Just over a quarter of farmers’ total investments will cost between €20,001 and €50,000 while 15% will be spending under €5,000.

Of the higher investments, 12% of farmers plan to spend over €50,001 and 6% plan to spend over €100,001.

Sectoral interest

Interest for TAMS was highest among suckler and dairy farmers and lowest among sheep farmers.

Some 49% of suckler farmers and 46% of dairy farmers surveyed intend to apply for TAMS funding in the next 12 months.

Of the tillage farmers who responded to the survey, 40% plan to apply for funding, while 38% of beef finishers and 37% of sheep farmers intend on applying.

Of those who classed themselves in the ‘other’ farming category, 41% plan to invest using TAMS.