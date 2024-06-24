Proposals on animal welfare during transport that are before the European Union (EU) need to take into account Ireland’s island status, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

“Ireland supports the revision of the current animal transport legislation, as we must ensure the highest standards of animal welfare at every stage of the animal’s life, including during transport.

“However, I reassert that the proposals must take into account Ireland’s geographical situation.

“We are an island nation and Irish business operators must have the ability to fully access the single market just as those in other member states do,” he said.

Proposals

Last December, the European Commission unveiled proposals to limit calf road journey times to eight hours for livestock, with this rising to nine hours if on-board milk is provided.

To travel more than 100km, calves would have to be older than five weeks of age and above 50kg under the proposals.

Calf exports up to the week ending 11 May 2024 were recorded at 161,468 head and on par with 2023 levels.

CAP

Speaking at a meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council on the future of agriculture in the EU this Monday, Minister McConalogue also called for a fully funded CAP budget to support farmers.

“I welcome the recognition of the need for appropriate resources to respond effectively to the multiple objectives of CAP.

“We must be ready to provide a robust CAP budget that will allow us [to] achieve our ambitions. Farmers are being asked to do more.

“Their role in food production and our environmental ambition must be adequately supported to achieve a competitive, sustainable and resilient sector,” he added.