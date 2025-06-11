Danish firm Ørsted has put 27 operational windfarms up for sale, 21 of which are located on the island of Ireland, according to media reports this week.

When contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesperson for the company said “we do not comment on market speculation”.

The portfolio of windfarms reportedly for sale will also include windfarm sites under development, some of which are being joint ventures with Coillte and the ESB.

Ørsted is the developer behind the proposed large solar farm on the Browne dairy farm in Youghal, Co Cork, and another solar farm near Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Were a windfarm sale to go ahead, it would be coming on the heels of the sale announced in May of six Irish windfarms to Lirion Power by Greencoat Renewables for €156m.

Lirion Power is a joint venture between HitecVision and Reinova Partners, both of which are European private equity firms.

Lirion says it aims to “grow through acquisitions of mid-life operating onshore wind assets” and that “Ireland offers significant potential for building a platform with differentiated operational and financial capabilities, that can support growth from both operational assets and new organic opportunities”.