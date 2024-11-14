Subsidies for fertiliser, a radical shake-up of agri-food supply chain laws and a €15,000/farmer agri-environmental scheme are among the key election promises for farmers in Aontú’s general election manifesto.

The party only had one TD in the last Dáil - former-Sinn Féin representative Peadar Toibín - but has selected 42 candidates to appear on the party ticket on 29 November.

The party vowed to bring in fertiliser subsidies that would be paid to farmers as energy credits to householders and to only use State-owned lands to meet EU Nature Restoration Law targets.

Launching the party’s manifesto on Thursday, Toibín said that Aontú will “completely reform the food market” by introducing a competition authority.

Toibín pledged to take on agri-food processors and retailers over the lack of profits finding their way to farmers if he sat in the next government, with beef factories especially in his crosshairs.

The party pledged to introduce legislation banning farmgate prices below the cost of production.

“The food market is incredibly distorted in Ireland currently. The food processors and the supermarkets are making enormous profits and squeezing farmers for every cent they can get,” he said.

Coalition aims

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the outgoing Meath West TD ruled out entering a government that included Fine Gael or the Green Party.

“The issues affecting farmers at the moment are so serious that it would be absolutely irresponsible for any party to enter this election and not seek to go into government,” Toibín said when asked if he was prepared to enter government.

“I absolutely think we need to assign the Green Party to opposition benches, given the damage that has been done to farming around the country over the past while.

“Aontú is absolutely happy to discuss government with a number of parties, but we are being honest - we have stated very, very clearly that we will not go into government with Fine Gael and we will not go into government with the Green Party.

“The reason we won’t is that we believe that 14 years of Fine Gael government has done enormous damage. In many ways, their centre of gravity has become more Dublin-orientated in recent times.”