The Nuffield Ireland team at the Nuffield CSC2025 in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this year: 2025 scholars Magella McCafferty; Marina Conway; Nuffield International board member Mike Brady, Zoe McKay, scholar; Catherine Lascurettes, executive director and Seamus McMenamin, scholar.

Nuffield Ireland is seeking applications for its 2026 Nuffield scholarship programme.

Each year, Nuffield awards up to six scholarships to individuals studying agricultural subjects, with applications open for this leadership programme until 22 August.

Successful applicants will be awarded a bursary of €18,000 towards the cost of the programme, including international travel for a minimum of 10 weeks in an 18-month period.

The selected scholars must complete a written report and present their findings at the Nuffield Ireland annual conference within two years of being awarded the scholarship.

Nuffield Ireland chair Joe Leonard said this scholarship is a life-changing experience.

“A Nuffield scholarship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop your leadership skills, discover yourself, other cultures and agricultures, travel the world to research an important agricultural topic of your choice, all while joining an exceptional global network of top-level agribusiness leaders.”

Applications

The scholarships aim to encourage the development of future leaders in their industry and promotes networking through the global Nuffield network.

Applicants must fill in a detailed application form, provide two references and come forward with a well-thought-through research topic of their choosing.

The topic must be relevant to the Irish agri-food ecosystem and aim to help improve one or more aspects of the economic, social or environmental sustainability of agri-food systems.

The selection process then shortlists applicants for a preliminary competency-based interview, with those who make it through facing a final, more in-depth interview.

Between three and six scholars are selected per year, who are then introduced at the annual Nuffield Ireland conference, scheduled for Friday 14 November 2025.

